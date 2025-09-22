Leeds United news as transfer snub explained and new signing hailed

The latest news from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to face Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United finally grabbed their first goal in open play this season when summer signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin looped a header beyond Wolves keeper Jose Sa to put his side on their way to a 3-1 win at their Premier League rivals.

The Whites opened their account for the campaign on the opening night as a late penalty from Lukas Nmecha helped see off Elland Road - but Daniel Farke’s men were unable to find the net in Premier League defeats against Arsenal and Fulham and the home stalemate with Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That run of games coincided with the end of the summer transfer window and prompted talks the Whites had left themselves short in attacking areas when deadline day passed earlier this month. A whole host of strikers were linked with moves to Elland Road ahead of the Whites’ return to the top flight and one name said to be on the radar was Lecce frontman Nikola Krstovic. The Montenegro international scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 75 appearances and that prompted talk of a move elsewhere during the summer.

Leeds were said to have made a firm move for his services but recent reports in Italy have suggested Krstovic opted against making a move to Elland Road. Quotidiano di Puglia have said Leeds ‘did everything they could’ to persuade the striker to make the move and explained there was some hope the deal could be agreed ahead of the new season. However, Corriere dello Sport have claimed Krstovic ‘wanted to play for a top club’ and that was the reason behind his decision to reject the offer before joining Lecce’s Serie A rivals Atalanta. The striker has started the season in fine form for his new club after scoring two goals and providing three assists in five games and that included a double strike in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Torino.

‘High energy’ Whites star lauded after Wolves win

Getty Images

There is a buzz around Leeds United once again following Saturday’s impressive 3-1 win at Premier League rivals Wolves.

After failing to pick up a win in any competition since a 1-0 home triumph against Everton on the first weekend of the season, the Whites returned to winning ways as they came from a goal down to take three points at Molineux. Summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach all grabbed their first goals for the club to hand Daniel Farke his first away win since guiding his side to promotion last year and that means the Whites will be full of confidence as they head into a home double header with AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was recognition for former Hoffenheim midfielder Stach as he produced a dominant display in the middle of the park and was rewarded with a goal and a spot in Troy Deeney’s Premier League team of the weekend.

Speaking on the BBC Sport website, the former Watford striker said: “He (Stach) gets in because Leeds have been flying and I’ve struggled to put anyone else in. He scored a worldie against Wolves which helps. Stach has been impressive since coming in at Leeds. I’ve watched a couple of their games — high energy, high tempo. He’s a very physical, very demanding player.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United injury news: Daniel Farke provides 14-word Jayden Bogle update after Wolves blow