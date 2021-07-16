And despite his huge efforts - and the heartache which comes with being on the losing side in a cup final penalty shootout - Phillips has been only too happy to pose with photos with fans on his return to Leeds.

Binman Ben Mcgurgan saw Phillips while on his round in Farnley.

The 33-year-old, from Bramley, said: "I noticed Kalvin in his car and he noticed us in the bin wagon - we'd done his bins and he put his thumb up to us.

"He was properly tired but didn't mind us getting a picture.

"He's a top, humble lad that did us all proud."

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips with Ben Mcgurgan, left, and on Briggate.

After Ben snapped his selfie, Phillips even went on to pose for more photos with some of the other men on the bin round.

The 'Yorkshire Pirlo' was also spied on Briggate by friends of Whites fan, Lee Osborne.

Lee said Phillips was in a rush getting ready to jet off on holiday - but was only too happy pose for a selfie with his pals.