England's Kalvin Phillips comforts Bukayo Saka following his penalty miss at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions made it a summer to remember for the nation as they reached the final of the European Championships.

England faced Italy at Wembley on Sunday night for the right to be crowned winners of the delayed tournament after the country reached their first major final for 55 years.

The Azzurri, though, claimed victory on penalties in heartbreaking fashion for Southgate and his squad.

England full-back Luke Shaw had opened the scoring inside two minutes in the capital but Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci levelled in the second half.

After a period of extra-time the two teams failed to be separated and it was Saka who saw his decisive spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Amid the Italy celebrations Phillips was the first to react as he ran to console his international team-mate who was standing alone in the box.

The Leeds man's act hasn't been lost on disappointed Three Lions supporters, who hailed his decision to comfort the Arsenal player in the toughest of moments for England.

Here's what a number of fans had to say post-match across social media:

@kaydobbo This just sums up Kalvin Phillips Saka is about to be surrounded by Italians and here he is, legging it to console Saka. What an amazing guy.

@EnglandExtra Kalvin Phillips had a wonderful tournament for us, but he’s an even better man than he is a player. Look at him running to console Saka after his penalty miss.

@EnglidsAway Kalvin Phillips was colossal for us all tournament. But what a guy he is. He immediately runs to Saka to console him after the missed penalty.

@racazettesRespect a lot to Kalvin Phillips who immediately ran to console Bukayo Saka after he missed the pen.

@Jon_Startin Kalvin Phillips is just a perfect teammate. He must have been just as dejected and heartbroken as anyone else yet recognised the situation Saka was in.

@Luke_Mc4 The love I have towards @Kalvinphillips right now. The lad was solid in the middle of the pitch throughout the tournament and then to be the first one to console our star boy @BukayoSaka87 what a top player with a bright future.

@MarshyBoy26 Kalvin Phillips should have one of the biggest mentions though. Thought he was outstanding in the midfield with Rice. Throughout all the games he played, he’s very much on the scene to be play at the highest level. What a bloke running over to console Saka at the end. Blinding.

@KPOffei Fantastic player by all standards. Bielsa has given England a midfield engine.