Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday marks 39 years since Leeds United fan Ian Hambridge died at a football match.

Leeds United paid tribute to Ian Hambridge on Saturday, 39 years to the day since he was fatally injured during a game against Birmingham City.

Hambridge was just 15-years-old when he attended the game between Leeds and Birmingham at St Andrews’ on May 11, 1985. The Schoolboy was caught up in fan disorder when a wall collapsed on top of him and after being taken in at Smethwick Neurological Hospital, he died the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic incident happened on the same day as the fire at Valley Parade in Bradford that killed 56 supporters. Both Leeds and Birmingham have ensured Hambridge is remembered on this dark day, with the former paying tribute on this most recent anniversary.

Alongside a picture of Hambridge, the club posted on their official X account: “No fan should ever go to a game and not come back. Always remembered, never forgotten. Rest in peace, Ian”.

Hambridge, from Nottingham, was at the final-day fixture to watch his beloved Leeds but at the height of English football hooliganism, trouble soon broke out between supporters. Both Leeds and Birmingham had a bad reputation for clashing and tensions quickly boiled over.

Hambridge is thought to have been seeking shelter from the disorder when the large wall collapsed on top of him, also crushing a number of cars below. The teenager suffered fatal head injuries and passed away in hospital the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sickening day of fan violence saw hundreds of fans and police officers injured, with trouble spilling out of St Andrew’s and into Birmingham city centre. The fighting was described by Justice Popplewell, during the Popplewell Committee investigation into football in 1985 as more like ‘the Battle of Agincourt than a football match’.