Leeds United fans with predictions for play-offs first leg at Norwich and 'pale Whites shadow'

Leeds United are now just two days away from entering the ‘dreaded’ play-offs – and confidence from the club’s fans is not exactly high.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s first leg at Norwich City.

KEITH INGHAM

The ‘winner takes it all’ sang Swedish Eurovision winners Abba a few decades ago, and the winner at Wembley certainly takes a lot of money for certain. Leeds travel to Norwich City on Sunday hoping to be that team. They have beaten Norwich 3-2 at their ground after being 2-0 down and won at Elland Road 1-0 earlier in the season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHITES HOPE: Surrounding striker Patrick Bamford, left, pictured scoring the only goal of the game in January's Championship clash against Norwich City at Elland Road. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

The only problem is that this Leeds team unfortunately is a pale shadow of that team. I’ve said previously the defence is as leaky as a kitchen sieve and the forward four seem to – apart from the game at Middlesbrough – have forgotten how to score.

It doesn’t bode well for this first leg as you can see Norwich going for Leeds from minute one until the end and we’ll see whether these seemingly tired legs and minds have anything left to give. Daniel Farke on returning to his old club will hopefully use the experience of Connor Roberts and, if fit, Patrick Bamford to get Leeds something to take back to Elland Road on Thursday.

I’m sorry if I’m seen as a ‘negative Nancy’ but to be honest Leeds haven’t shown me anything in the past few weeks to make me think they can make Wembley. Prove me wrong Leeds and I’ll eat as much humble pie as you give me.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 0.

NEIL GREWER

In a team game, the sum of the whole should be greater than the sum of the parts. And in theory the team with the greatest sum should win the game. Currently Norwich City are achieving this ratio whilst Leeds are not – and currently the sum of the Norwich team is greater than the Leeds equivalent, which seems to decrease weekly.

So therein lies Daniel Farke’s task – by whatever means get the parts of the team to return to near their individual peak leading to an improved collective peak, otherwise it’s goodbye Wembley. I expect Farke to start Patrick Bamford if he is fit as recent experiments without him have not worked as required. If Bamford’s not fit enough to start, I would play Mateo Joseph. Why not?

And Leeds are due a goal from a set-piece and from one of the low scoring defenders/midfielders although I suspect the team have had insufficient time to work on this any more than usual. I do see goals in this game and optimistically I am predicting an improvement in form.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

So then, into the dreaded play-offs we go. As we can all recall in more detail than we would like, past end-of-season bonus rounds haven’t previously been kind to Leeds.

On two of the past three occasions in which United have succumbed to the play-offs, they have finished third in the regular season, while no side has ever gone into the Championship edition in such poor form. The positive omens are stacking up, then. What Leeds do have, though, is quality.

The Whites have shown throughout the season that if they can get themselves together, not many sides can stop them. Norwich were beaten twice by Leeds in the league campaign so perhaps they are due a spot of revenge. Daniel Farke will hope that Patrick Bamford and Daniel James can return to relieve some of their beleaguered team-mates.

United’s heads have clearly dropped but this isn’t an occasion for the faint hearted. Control the play as they did so steadily earlier in the season and, over the two legs, everything will be okay. Say it with me; everything will be okay.

Prediction: Norwich City 2 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

After a fabulous middle part of the season, Leeds faltered in the final few furlongs. Had we managed to continue showing anything remotely like the form we showed from January to March, we’d all now be contemplating Premier League football next season.

As it is, we’re not really sure where we will be, come next August. The good news is we’ve beaten the Canaries twice this season; that mad-cap game at Carrow Road in October when we came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with seven forwards on the pitch, and then a closely-fought affair at Elland Road in January when an early Patrick Bamford goal was enough.

The bad news is that in the last half dozen games, Leeds’ form dipped alarmingly. Only Preston and Coventry finished the season in worse shape than Leeds while Norwich only lost one of their final six. Leeds must find their mojo again. In particular we have to find the defensive solidity we once had and stop conceding preventable goals.

I fear it’s too much to expect our form to suddenly improve, so I’m expecting to head back to Elland Road with a deficit. Whether we can then overturn it will depend on the scale of it.