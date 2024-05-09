Will Ferrell has joined a growing list of high profile figures and athletes in buying a stake in Leeds United through owners 49ers Enterprises. The American consortium completed its takeover of the Whites last summer from Andrea Radrizzani and they have been pushing to take the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking ever since.
Ferrell isn’t the only member of Hollywood to invest in the Whites, with renowned Leeds fan Russell Crowe also a minority stakeholder, something he confirmed on social media earlier this year. Elsewhere, a host of US-based athletes are involved with NBA title winners, Olympic gold medallists and PGA Championship winners among those included. Here’s a list of the key figures and known investors in Leeds United.
1. Paraag Marathe - Chairman
Marathe has been the chairman of Leeds United since last summer's takeover. He's also the president of 49ers Enterprises.
2. Peter Lowy - Director
Peter Lowy is a significant investor in the 49ers Enterprises and sits on the board at Elland Road and has done since 2021. Lowy's father, Frank, is said to be worth $5.3 billion.
3. Rudy Cline-Thomas - Vice chairman
Cline-Thomas is one of the biggest investors in 49ers Enterprises and while he sits on the board at Elland Road, he is also the vice chairman of the club. Photo: Claudio Lavenia
4. Angus Kinnear - Chief executive
Kinnear remains chief executive at Elland Road, a role he has held since 2017. He also sits on the club's board of directors.
5. Michael Phelps
Phelps, who is said to be worth a reported $100m was one of the first 49ers Enterprises investors to be revealed.
6. Will Ferrell
Ferrell's investment was confirmed last week with the Hollywood superstar moving to buy a stake.