Leeds have five friendlies confirmed and now two new Premier League fixtures moved.

The countdown to Leeds United’s Premier League return is down to five weeks and all three of the club’s first three fixtures have now been moved.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin life back in the country’s top flight with a home fixture against Everton which had already been moved to the Monday night slot on August 18 for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Now, upon the remainder of August’s broadcast selections being made, the fixtures away at Arsenal and at home to Newcastle United have also been moved for TV.

United’s players are now back in pre-season training and the first of five announced friendlies presents itself next weekend.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s final five weeks of pre-season and then the season itself including transfer window details.

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

1. Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm).

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden. | Getty Images

Saturday, July 19: Guiseley v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy’s pre-season schedule.

2. Leeds XI pre-season friendly

Saturday, July 19: Guiseley v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy’s pre-season schedule. | LUFC

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

3. Pre season friendly: Leeds United v Villarreal.

Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road). | AFP via Getty Images

Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy’s pre-season preparations.

4. Leeds XI pre-season friendly

Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy’s pre-season preparations. | Getty Images

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

5. Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan.

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm). | Getty Images

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off).

6. New Premier League season first game

Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off). | Getty Images

