The countdown to Leeds United’s Premier League return is down to five weeks and all three of the club’s first three fixtures have now been moved.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin life back in the country’s top flight with a home fixture against Everton which had already been moved to the Monday night slot on August 18 for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Now, upon the remainder of August’s broadcast selections being made, the fixtures away at Arsenal and at home to Newcastle United have also been moved for TV.

United’s players are now back in pre-season training and the first of five announced friendlies presents itself next weekend.

Here, we run through the key dates of United’s final five weeks of pre-season and then the season itself including transfer window details.

Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm). Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

Leeds XI pre-season friendly Saturday, July 19: Guiseley v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season schedule.

Pre season friendly: Leeds United v Villarreal. Saturday, August 2 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

Leeds XI pre-season friendly Saturday, July 26: Hartlepool United v Leeds United XI (3pm) - part of the Academy's pre-season preparations.

Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan. Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).