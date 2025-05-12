A Leeds star has hailed a returning Whites player with thoughts on three teammates of past and present.

Whites star Patrick Bamford has saluted the return of Brenden Aaronson in assessing the impact of an American trio at the Whites.

USA international midfielders Aaronson, Tyler Adams and latterly McKennie all joined the club as part of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign which ended with relegation to the Championship.

Adams then left the club that summer to join AFC Bournemouth whilst former loanee McKennie returned back to parent club Juventus.

Aaronson, meanwhile, stayed on United’s books but used a loan exit relegation release clause to join German side Union Berlin for the 2023-24 campaign.

His loan exit left huge doubts about Aaronson’s future at Elland Road but the 24-year-old returned to Leeds for the start of the 2024-25 season and has ultimately helped fire the Whites to promotion as Championship champions.

Only two other Leeds men played more minutes this season and Bamford has applauded the American’s efforts on his return in assessing what it must be like for American players trying to adapt to the English game.

“He is honestly mental...”

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo, Bamford was asked about McKennie, Adams and Aaronson, what they were like and how quickly did they adapt to the English game.

Bamford mused: “Obviously Weston was only with us for a short time and he is just one of a kind, he is crazy. But in a good way. But he is honestly mental.

"And then I think Tyler, when he came over, Tyler is a little bit more level headed, still a funny guy but he is quite sensible but I think he actually fitted into English football probably the quickest out of all of them just because his style of play kind of suited his position in midfield, especially now, now he has kind of got over the last few injuries. He has done really well.

"And then Brenden, if you asked Brenden himself, when he first came over, he probably struggled a little bit and obviously went away on loan and then came back this year in the Championship.

"He's had a really good season. He said he went away and worked a little bit on his strength and stuff and I think you have seen that this year from him."