Brenden Aaronson issues message to Leeds United's supporters with Whites ending declaration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Title-winning promotion winner Brenden Aaronson has issued a warm message to Leeds United’s fans with a “dream” Whites ending declaration.
USA international midfielder Aaronson returned from last season’s loan exit to Union Berlin for United’s 2024-25 promotion quest which has ended with Daniel Farke’s Whites going up as Championship champions.
Aaronson was Farke’s continued choice in the no 10 role and only Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle played more minutes than the 24-year-old American.
The midfielder is now all set for a second crack at the Premier League, ahead of which he has issued a message of thanks to United’s supporters and saluted a “dream” ending to the campaign.
Taking to his Instagram page, Aaronson wrote: “Wow what a dream end to the season. Thank you to all the fans for the support and showing up every game, this one is for you guys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.