Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brenden Aaronson has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Title-winning promotion winner Brenden Aaronson has issued a warm message to Leeds United’s fans with a “dream” Whites ending declaration.

USA international midfielder Aaronson returned from last season’s loan exit to Union Berlin for United’s 2024-25 promotion quest which has ended with Daniel Farke’s Whites going up as Championship champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

Aaronson was Farke’s continued choice in the no 10 role and only Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle played more minutes than the 24-year-old American.

The midfielder is now all set for a second crack at the Premier League, ahead of which he has issued a message of thanks to United’s supporters and saluted a “dream” ending to the campaign.

Taking to his Instagram page, Aaronson wrote: “Wow what a dream end to the season. Thank you to all the fans for the support and showing up every game, this one is for you guys.”