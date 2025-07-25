Pascal Struijk is among those facing new competition for places upon Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League.

Whites defender Pascal Struik has delivered his Leeds United new signings view with a competition for places declaration and personal vow.

Struijk and Joe Rodon formed the first choice centre-back pairing that helped fire Leeds to promotion as Championship champions but the Whites have since signed two new centre-back options in Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The pair feature among six new signings landed so far this summer along with left back Gabriel Gudmundsson, midfielders Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff and striker Lukas Nmceha.

It means a new-look squad but one that Struijlk has given a big thumbs up to, the centre-back embracing the increased competition for places and vowing to help the Whites new boys settle where he can.

Speaking to LUTV, Struijk was asked how the new signings were settling in and declared: “I think really good. I am going to say the group is really nice already from last year and then for new guys to join in, it's a pretty easy group to come into.

“Do your best in training, show what you can do”

"Everyone is very welcoming and the guys as well are really good guys so they fit in great.

“I just try to treat everyone really the same. But of course when they come over for the first time I will try and give them a helping hand, tell them about Leeds and the city as well."

Pressed on the increased competition for a place in Daniel Farke’s side, Struijk reasoned: “It keeps you on your toes, makes you want to work hard, try to do your best in training, show what you can do and even in the games.

"When you get a chance you need to make sure you take the chance and if you are not in the squad or you are on the bench for example it's only reason to work harder and make sure you get in the team."