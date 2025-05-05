Leeds United parade LIVE: Timings, route, roads closed and necessary info as Whites celebrate Championship title
Leeds United are going up in style and huge celebrations will take place across the city today for the club’s promotion parade.
Daniel Farke’s already-promoted Whites secured the Championship title in thrilling fashion at the weekend as Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner sealed a crucial last-gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle.
Without it, the title would have gone to Burnley but Solomon’s late strike led to Leeds lifting the Championship trophy at Plymouth’s Home Park. Now, two days later, the celebrations will be in full swing in the city of Leeds through the club’s open-top bus parade.
The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow, as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.
The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.
Due to the high number of fans expected to attend, there will be no single focal point for the event. Instead, supporters are being encouraged to line as much of the route as possible and give the team a deserved welcome. Farke and the players will be ‘on the mic’ and interacting with fans throughout the parade.
Here, we will bring you all of the build-up to the event and updates throughout the day. Details of full bus diversions and road closures can be found HERE
Leeds United Championship title parade LIVE
Summer transfer spending
Summer transfer spending, but also summer transfers pending, was the message from chairman Paraag Marathe on Sunday.
Solomon's future
The Tottenham Hotspur loanee will return to London following Leeds’ end-of-season celebrations but talks are expected to be held in the coming days regarding his future, according to the player.
Farke stays
Paraag Marathe sat down with local journalists yesterday afternoon to place on record his faith in manager Daniel Farke, ending speculation over the three-time Championship winner’s Elland Road future.
Good morning, champions
We’ll have all the important Leeds title parade updates throughout the day right here for you.
Videos, pictures, reaction, atmosphere, the works. Stay tuned.
