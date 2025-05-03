Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke believes Leeds have dispelled a jibe thrown at them.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says his players have disproved a longstanding accusation against the club with their final day Championship title win.

A 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle, thanks to a 91st-minute Manor Solomon goal, was enough to pip Burnley to the title.

Both of the top two finished the season on 100 points but Leeds' superior goal difference proved telling.

It was far from a comfortable afternoon for the Whites in Devon, against a side already relegated.

Plymouth made it a proper contest and took the lead with a Sam Byram own goal on 18 minutes.

They had further chances but so too did Leeds, who emerged from a sluggish start to hit back in the second half through Willy Gnonto.

And they persisted right to the end, finally making a breakthrough in stoppage time with Manor Solomon's title-winning goal.

"Had a difficult first half, like we'd celebrated a bit too much and it was a bit like this," said Farke at full-time.

"We played against a side who won three out of their last four and you could feel they wanted to take a really good experience into their summer break. It was difficult to turn this game."

“This game is a little bit of a story”...

But by refusing to give up on their title dream and finding a way to win it, Farke believes Leeds have dispelled the jibe thrown at them so often by so many critics and opposition supporters.

"I signed the contract because I know how big this club can be and how much potential there is," he said.

"The main thing was that we always have this badge that when it really counts and there is pressure we panic and don't bring it over the line. I wanted to get rid of this so we can sing this old song Leeds is Falling Apart more jokingly.

“When the wind was in our face we were at our best. This game is a little bit of a story. It was difficult but we showed great belief and mentality. To show this, to make out of the doubters believers, the guys can be proud they've done it. It means so much to me. For that a pretty proud day."

Farke cut an emotional figure during the celebrations and in his press conference as he spoke of his pride at what his players achieved this season.

"Today I was allowed to have one or two tears in my eyes," he said.

"After Wembley I had to be there for my players and give them some belief, it was a tough moment. For Ethan [Ampadu], Ilia [Gruev], Joe [Rodon] they were all in tears.

“I wanted to create something really special with them.

“To see them like little kids [after the title was won], enjoying themselves like they did at the age when they started playing football. In these moments you're never thinking about money or contracts. To be a bit reminded how happy they are, like children, it's one of the best moments you can have as a manager."

When asked what his message was to the club's fanbase, who invaded Plymouth this weekend and celebrated long after the final whistle with the players, he instructed them to revel in the achievement a while longer.

"Enjoy, celebrate, be proud, feel the excitement of the Premier League but also enjoy what we've done," he said.

"We've written a pretty important chapter in the history of the club. No one is allowed to tell us that we won't deliver when it counts. We have delivered. We have won the title. They should be proud of it. Enjoy the summer and get excited about the new summer."