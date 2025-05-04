Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has spoken at length after the club’s promotion as Championship chamnpions.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe says Red Bull's role and partnership with 49ers Enterprises will remain the same after promotion to the Premier League.

During the call Marathe went on record to back Daniel Farke to lead the Whites into the Premier League and touched briefly on a range of topics including the need to 'nail' recruitment this summer. Marathe also said the following:

Title success and celebrations

"I just want to say how proud I am of the club, for the players, for Daniel and the coaches, just the all the staff. It's just such an incredible achievement.

“What is it, 100 points has been achieved, seven times in the history of the league? And our highest point total ever coming off last season, when we were the first club with 90 points not to be promoted.

“With those damn exit clauses, we lose three of our best players, and here we are, 10 points better than last season. It's just a incredible achievement.

“You know, I felt like the cosmos was talking to me four days ago after Bristol [City] and on Sky - I didn't know Sky did this - they dad a little one-hour broadcast, one hour condensed version of the Wembley final last season. I'd never watched it before. I'd never watched any replay. And I felt like God was torturing me watching that.

WINNING EMBRACE: Between Daniel Farke and Paraag Marathe. | Getty Images

“And then I realised, I mean I'm going real with you guys, that I think he was showing me that for a reason, to remind me that as difficult as everything has been, and as long and arduous and challenging the last two years has been, it makes this journey that much more rewarding and to appreciate the moment that we're in. Which is why I tried to do my best last night doing that.

“But it's just so special for me. The best thing is that we uplifted a whole community, of this whole city, of this whole area. You could just feel it. I wish I could have seen it this morning, but at least I was there this afternoon when I walked outside for coffee, and already the city is buzzing. It's just such a special feeling. I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it that I can."

Summer spending

"Like I said, we're going to spend every penny that we can, that we're allowed to spend and reinvest everything back into the club. So whatever that PSR limit tells us we can go to, we're going to go to."

On leadership restructure and loss of Nick Hammond, Angus Kinnear

"Let me clarify one thing. Nick was great, and as is Angus, who I'm sad to see leave now he crosses enemy lines. Hopefully we shut off his card key access now, but I love the guy.

“But it wasn't Nick doing everything in a vacuum last season. So that's a little bit of a misnomer to characterise it that way. I know you didn't mean to, but it was always it was a team effort, and it's going to continue to be a team effort, and probably even more so this season, because we are going to go from being the big fish in a little pond to a little fish in a big pond.

“And so we need to fight together and work together. And so all of us, those you mentioned, together, with Daniel and myself, we're going to work together to make the best decisions for the club that we can."

On Elland Road redevelopment

"I think we're going to make some announcements coming over time that you'll see. It's going to take a little bit of time, because we're trying to do it without compromising seats for matches. So we are going to be focused on summers and international breaks and things like that. There'll be some minimal disruption in different places and lounges and things like that, where we have to put in structural pillars, but for the most part it'll be with minimal seat reduction or anything during during matches."

On Red Bull presence

"They're going to be the same great presence that they have been. The partnership is unchanged. Other than the fact that it's a different kind of deal now that we're in the Prem. But other than that, they're going to continue to be great partners in the same way that they have been."

"I didn't know how I would feel. I didn't know what the moment would bring and it brought tears. And it was just raw emotion. It was special for me."