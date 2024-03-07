Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke and Ilia Gruev have been recognised for their outstanding efforts in February, with the pair nominated for the Championship's Manager and Player of the Month awards respectively.

Farke is up against QPR's Marti Cifuentes, Preston North End's Ryan Lowe and Liam Rosenior of Hull City for the manager's award, which would be his third of the season if won. Gruev has been nominated for the first time this season and is on the player's shortlist alongside Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson, Norwich City's Josh Sargent and Ike Ugbo of Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United enjoyed a perfect month in the Championship, winning all five games and briefly climbing into the automatic promotion places. The Whites netted 13 goals in the process but more impressive was their defensive record, with only one goal going past Illan Meslier in the 3-1 win over Leicester City.

That incredible comeback victory over the league leaders saw Leeds move into the Championship's top two and rounded off a statement month in the promotion race. Manager Farke received huge credit for his tactical changes in the second-half of that clash and the German has been recognised for his efforts throughout February.

As had been seen with his Norwich teams - and as the 47-year-old suggested multiple times at the start of the season - Leeds hit their stride going into the new year and looked unstoppable through February, their second consecutive perfect month. Farke remained typically calm and focused during the run and built an almost impenetrable side oozing with confidence.

Crucial to that defensive strength has been the form of Gruev, who has slotted into the defensive midfield role with Ethan Ampadu moving back in the absence of Pascal Struijk. The Bulgarian started all five league games in February, only coming off for the final 16 minutes of the 3-0 win at home to Rotherham.

After a stuttering start to life in West Yorkshire, Gruev has become a pivotal cog in the Leeds machine, his athleticism and reading of the game allowing Glen Kamara to push forward and not risk getting cut open. The 23-year-old's range of passing has also been on show and improved as confidence grew.