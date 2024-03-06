Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's a quick turnaround for Leeds United this week. The Whites ground out a 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday night and they'll be in action once more on Friday as they travel to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Owls are in the relegation zone but they've won five of their last six Championship games and Leeds might have their work cut out if they're to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games against Danny Rohl's side. Here's a look at some of the headlines ahead of that clash in South Yorkshire.

Deane's Summerville prediction

Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane believes selling Crysencio Summerville to Chelsea this summer might be a savvy move for the Whites. Summerville has been Leeds' key man this season, bagging 15 goals in the Championship, while he has also recorded eight assists to ensure he can be regarded as one of the most dangerous players outside the top flight.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, it seems, with Chelsea one of the clubs said to be tracking his progress this season. Of course, Leeds would be loath to part ways with Summerville this summer, given his importance, but should the money make sense, Deane believes it might not be the end of the world.

"You’re not going to turn down Chelsea," Deane told OffersBet.

"The problem with Chelsea is that they are a work in progress all the time. When you look at who they’ve got already in the squad, some of them already play the same role, like Raheem Sterling, but maybe Chelsea are looking at the next stage of their plans.

"If they get the right money for Summerville, and they can invest it wisely, it makes sense as the survival of the club is ultimately the most important thing. I know he has become a fans’ favourite so they’ll be sad to see him go.

"But if they go up they’re going have to spend money, and every team that goes up has to spend money, or they’ll be looking at a relegation battle."

Southampton boost

Southampton look set to receive a double injury boost with both Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Fraser on the verge of a return to action. Walker-Peters has been absent since limping out of last month's FA Cup clash with Liverpool with a leg issue.

Fraser has been out a little while longer, though, after suffering a knee injury in the defeat to Millwall a couple of weeks ago. The winger looks set to return to action after the upcoming international break, while England international Walker-Peters could be back as early as this weekend.

"The Preston game may come a bit too early for him but we're hopeful to have him for the weekend," Martin said on the full-back before giving an update on Fraser.