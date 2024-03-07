Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Leeds returned to winning ways with Tuesday night's 1-0 victory at home to Stoke City which looked set to send the Whites second until another fresh Ipswich Town twist. The Tractor Boys began the night two points ahead of Leeds in the division's second automatic promotion place but twice trailed in their midweek hosting of Bristol City only to fight back twice en route to a last-gasp 3-2 success.

Leeds, though, know that victory at Friday night's hosts Sheffield Wednesday would put them back into second spot ahead of Ipswich's Saturday lunchtime trip to Cardiff City and the bookmakers expect the Whites to get the job done.

The second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six yet Leeds are still odds-on for another victory in being no bigger than 3-5 to beat Danny Rohl's side who can be backed at just short of the 5-1 marker at 19-4. The draw is on offer at 13-4.

ANOTHER BOOST: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Victory for Leeds would ask a new question of Ipswich who would then be third going into their lunchtime clash at Cardiff where the bookmakers expect another Tractor Boys triumph. Kieran McKenna's side are a similar price to Leeds at Hillsborough in being a shade of odds on at 4-5 against 18-5 chances Cardiff with the draw at 13-4. Nevertheless, it means the oddsmakers feel that a slip up for Ipswich is more likely than dropped points for Leeds.

Leaders Leicester City are rated even more likely than both of them to drop points in their Saturday 3pm kick-off at Hull City who are just 12-5 to beat the Foxes. Leicester are favourites but odds against at 6-5 and the draw is 5-2.