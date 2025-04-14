The picture has changed in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid - and a supercomputer is expecting even bigger alterations in its new predicted final Championship table and points.

Leeds approached the weekend top of the table on goal difference, level on points with second-placed Burnley and holding a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Sheffield United.

The Clarets then piled on the pressure with Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to Norwich City ahead of Saturday lunchtime kick-offs for both the Whites and Blades.

With just four games left, Daniel Farke’s Whites now have a five-point cushion in the automatics back to the third-placed Blades but Leeds are still only top of the pile on goal difference ahead of Burnley.