Oxford United vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Kassam Stadium

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 17:47 BST
Leeds United visit the Kassam Stadium this evening as Oxford United play host to Daniel Farke's Premier League hopefuls.

Leeds' fourth-last fixture of the season has arrived with the team travelling to Oxfordshire for tonight's Good Friday encounter against Oxford.

Dan James is subject to a late fitness test in order to determine whether he has sufficiently overcome a hamstring injury to allow him to be involved in this evening's matchday squad.

Joe Rothwell is absent from the Leeds party, but could return Monday after next when Leeds host Bristol City at Elland Road, while Pascal Struijk remains out for the season.

Oxford boast an impressive home record for a newly-promoted side and recently claimed the scalp of fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United by a 1-0 scoreline. Leeds will be keen to build upon last Saturday's convincing win over Preston North End which has moved them another step closer to a Premier League return.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Arrivals, team news, lineups and match analysis here throughout the evening.

Oxford United vs Leeds United LIVE

17:50 BST

Today's results

Derby County 0-1 Luton Town

Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Millwall

Bristol City 2-1 Sunderland

Coventry City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth

Preston North End 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City 1-0 Hull City

Watford 1-2 Burnley

17:40 BST

Pre-match listening

Kick-off is at 8pm, remember. Although I imagine there’ll be a fair few of you tuning into proceedings at Bramall Lane right about now.

17:40 BST

Welcome to the Kassam Stadium

