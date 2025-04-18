Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United visit the Kassam Stadium this evening as Oxford United play host to Daniel Farke's Premier League hopefuls.

Leeds' fourth-last fixture of the season has arrived with the team travelling to Oxfordshire for tonight's Good Friday encounter against Oxford.

Dan James is subject to a late fitness test in order to determine whether he has sufficiently overcome a hamstring injury to allow him to be involved in this evening's matchday squad.

Joe Rothwell is absent from the Leeds party, but could return Monday after next when Leeds host Bristol City at Elland Road, while Pascal Struijk remains out for the season.

Oxford boast an impressive home record for a newly-promoted side and recently claimed the scalp of fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United by a 1-0 scoreline. Leeds will be keen to build upon last Saturday's convincing win over Preston North End which has moved them another step closer to a Premier League return.