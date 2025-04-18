Oxford United vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Kassam Stadium
Leeds' fourth-last fixture of the season has arrived with the team travelling to Oxfordshire for tonight's Good Friday encounter against Oxford.
Dan James is subject to a late fitness test in order to determine whether he has sufficiently overcome a hamstring injury to allow him to be involved in this evening's matchday squad.
Joe Rothwell is absent from the Leeds party, but could return Monday after next when Leeds host Bristol City at Elland Road, while Pascal Struijk remains out for the season.
Oxford boast an impressive home record for a newly-promoted side and recently claimed the scalp of fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United by a 1-0 scoreline. Leeds will be keen to build upon last Saturday's convincing win over Preston North End which has moved them another step closer to a Premier League return.
Kick-off is at 8pm. Arrivals, team news, lineups and match analysis here throughout the evening.
Today's results
Derby County 0-1 Luton Town
Blackburn Rovers 4-1 Millwall
Bristol City 2-1 Sunderland
Coventry City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Middlesbrough 2-1 Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth
Preston North End 1-2 Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea City 1-0 Hull City
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Pre-match listening
Kick-off is at 8pm, remember. Although I imagine there’ll be a fair few of you tuning into proceedings at Bramall Lane right about now.
