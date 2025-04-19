Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ilia Gruev played another 90 minutes to help Leeds United to a huge victory at Oxford.

Whites star Ilia Gruev has delivered a big seven-word Leeds United verdict upon the team’s massively important 1-0 win at Oxford United.

Leeds entered the Easter weekend top of the Championship and with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but the table looked rather different by the time the Whites kicked off at Oxford.

Wins for automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United left Leeds second, three points behind new leaders Burnley and only two points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United.

Leeds, though, returned to their original position with a very solid 1-0 win at Oxford which Gruev declared as a “huge step” towards the club’s objective of automatic promotion.

Daniel Farke’s Whites again now lead Burnley on goal difference and again have a five-point cushion back to the third-placed Blades with just three games to go.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “Another huge step towards our BIG GOAL.”

Several of Gruev’s teammates posted replies, including left back Junior Firpo who went with simply “wow man!”