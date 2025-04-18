Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rival player has fired an incredible Leeds warning.

Oxford United midfielder Tyler Goodrham has fired a Leeds United warning with a confident Yellows message for Friday night’s huge Championship clash at The Kassam.

Seventeen places and 40 points separate the promotion-chasing Whites and relegation-battling U’s ahead of Friday evening’s 8pm kick-off at Oxford.

Goodrham, though, despite declaring Leeds as a “really good side” insists Daniel Farke’s Whites are “there for the taking” as he used United’s recent defeat at Portsmouth as an example.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Goodrham said of Leeds: “They’re a really good side. They get loads of bodies forward, and they’re very aggressive and front-footed, but we also know they can be beaten.

“You see Pompey beat them, and other teams, so they’re definitely there for the taking. It’s just a matter of us stepping up and taking that opportunity.

“It’s always nice to play the big teams and play on the big occasions. I definitely think Friday night under the lights is a big occasion.

“Just to be able to go out there and do it for ourselves, and for the fans, is the main thing.

“We know that we can do it. We know what we can do, and Sheffield United proves that. We’ve got to go out there and focus on ourselves, and focus on the 90 minutes in front of us. That’s the main thing.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league. We know that. Some of the results this year have been mental, but we know we have the ability and the capability of beating a team like Leeds and giving the fans something to cheer about.”