Leeds lined up at Portsmouth only top of the Championship on goal difference.

Leeds United were dealt a big blow in their Championship promotion bid as Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Portsmouth ended in a 1-0 defeat and a first league loss since November.

The defeat has left Daniel Farke’s Whites only top of the division on goal difference and with just a two-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Leeds were denied a stonewall penalty in the opening exchanges when Dan James was felled by Matt Ritchie who volleyed the back of the winger's leg as he looked to clear in a crowded box.

Referee Robert Jones appeared to think about it but waved play on, much to the fury of United's players.

Thereafter, Leeds largely dominated possession but without being able to get through a very deep and organised Portsmouth defence.

Pompey also offered a threat at the other end too, a fine cross from Josh Murphy flying across goal and a couple of efforts from Freddie Potts sent over.

But Pompey keeper Nicolas Schmid then saved the hosts from going behind with a fine double save, keeping out Manor Solomon's firm low shot in a tightly packed box before also thwarting Joel Piroe's attempt on the follow up.

Schmid had parried the ball into Piroe's path but the Dutchman was unable to keep the Pompey keeper from a few yards out, firing his shot too close to him as Schmid saved again.

As the first half drew to a close, Portsmouth's Ogilvie then escaped any punishment despite catching Whites keeper Illan Meslier late as he looked to charge in on a short Pascal Struijk back pass.

The first half ended goalless and Leeds then squandered a glorious chance to go ahead five minutes after the restart as Piroe missed an open goal.

Dan James flew away down the right and squared to Solomon who did brilliantly to beat keeper Schmid and pull the ball back for Piroe who could only sky his effort over the bar as he looked to beat the defenders on the line.

But Pompey remained a threat themselves, Meslier dealing with some dangerous crosses and the dangerous Murphy firing a couple of efforts wide.

Another cross from the right then flew across the box with Colby Bishop inches away from converting.

Bishop, though, made no mistake a few moments later after being played in by an Ogilvie ball down the channel which appeared to cause a mix up between Meslier and the Whites defence.

Looped over the top, Ogilvie’s pass allowed Bishop to get in behind Rodon and the striker closed in on Meslier who stayed nearer his line and was beaten as Bishop clipped the ball past him to convert.

The Leeds response was limited and Farke made a triple change as Solomon, Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson were all taken off as Largie Ramazani, Joe Rothwell and Mateo Joseph were introduced.

Pompey, meanwhile, continued to push for a second and a bullet volley from Andre Dozzell was well saved by Meslier as the game got to the final 20 minutes.

But the hosts somehow survived two huge Leeds chances again in the 75th minute, Ramazani playing in Firpo who was one-on-one but unable to beat Schmid who saved with his legs.

Leeds immediately attacked again and a fine cross from James picked out Firpo whose header cannoned back off the crossbar.

As part of a frantic few minutes, the frame of the goal then saved Leeds as an excellent effort from Murphy flew across goal and clipped the outside of the post.

The final ten minutes then settled somewhat, Leeds continually frustrated as Portsmouth held firm whilst still offering a threat at the other end.

But Farke’s Whites were given five minutes of added time to hit back in which Leeds were again denied by yet another superb Schmid save to tip a Byram header over the bar.

Portsmouth: Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Ritchie (Bramall 75), Aouchiche (Devlin 54), Murphy; Bishop. Subs not used: Archer, Towler, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Waddingham, Yengi .

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Byram 79), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev (Gnonto 79), Tanaka (Rothwell 68); James, Solomon (Ramazani 68), Aaronson (Joseph 68), Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Guilavogui.

Referee: Robert Jones.