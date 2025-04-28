Leeds United could return to the top of the Championship tonight - and Opta has made a big change in its final table prediction.

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday, after which the two teams remained locked together on 94 points at the top of the table with just two games left.

Daniel Farke’s Whites led the way by virtue of a far superior goal difference but Burnley then had the chance to move top and three points clear in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR.

Scott Parker’s side did just that in emphatic style, romping to a 5-0 win which also significantly improved their goal difference, albeit United’s is still nine goals superior.

It was, though, nonetheless, a big boost in Burnley’s title bid and data experts Opta have now altered their new predicted final Championship table and points.

Here, in reverse order, is the full new rundown.

Leeds will have the chance to reclaim top spot in tonight’s game in hand at home to Bristol City.

