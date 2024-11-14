The 2024/25 Championship campaign is now 15 games old and things are starting to take shape. Leeds United are well-placed to enjoy another promotion push and last weekend’s comfortable 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers pulled them to within two points of league leaders Sunderland.
Leeds might be third going into the November international break but their status as favourites only seems to have intensified since the summer, having been the better side in just about every game despite a raft of key injuries. Farke’s side are top of the bookies odds and top of virtually every predicted Championship table.
And they are also fancied when it comes to Opta’s expected points table, which simulates each game 10,000 times using the expected goals (xG) total for each team to provide a clearer picture of actual performance levels. Take a look below to see where they sit.