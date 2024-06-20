Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window could be a busy one for Leeds United. The Whites won't be able to spend as freely as they would like this summer but they're still expected to bring players in to freshen up Daniel Farke's squad.

Leeds went agonisingly close to promotion last season and the aim will be to go one better this time around. The club appear to be close to a couple of deals with Marc Roca and Jack Harrison edging towards the exit door, while interest in Crysencio Summerville is beginning to gather pace, too.

As the transfer window grinds into motion, we round-up some of the latest Leeds United news.

Dembele set to leave

Karamoko Dembele will leave French club Brest this summer, the club's sporting director has confirmed. Leeds are one of several clubs to have been linked with a move for Dembele in recent months with the Whites said to be looking to add to their depth in wide areas.

The former Celtic man spent last season on loan at Blackpool, where he scored nine goals and laid on 14 more, but it seems he has little to no future at his parent club. Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Brest sporting director Gregory Lorenzi confirmed that Dembele would leave the club, alongside the likes of Hianga'a Mbock and Tairyk Arconte.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, West Ham United and Everton are among the clubs who have been linked to Dembele over the last few months and Lorenzi's words might just give them the green light.

Dembele started his career at Celtic and made his debut for the club when he was just 16 years of age. However, he made just 10 appearances before leaving on a free transfer to join Brest in 2022. The 21-year-old has made featured on 18 occasions for the French club.

Norris on Summerville

Former Leeds United midfielder David Norris believes a move to either Aston Villa, Newcastle United or Chelsea would suit Crysencio Summerville this summer. The winger, who was awarded the Championship Player of the Year award by the EFL last season, has been linked to a host of Premier League clubs since the end of the campaign.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested, while Brighton are thought to have enquired about the possibility of signing the Dutchman. Norris has absolutely no doubt about Summerville's ability to compete in the Premier League but he believes a step up to a Champions League club might be too big of a step at this point in his career.

“I see him at the next level down from [the elite clubs] – someone of the ilk of an Aston Villa or a Newcastle, for example," Norris told MOT Leeds News. “One of the big boys might take a punt on him but I think it would be a bigger gamble with the money that’s being talked about. These clubs might want someone a bit more tried and tested at the level.