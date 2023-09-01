Transfer deadline day has arrived as Leeds United and clubs across the EFL and Premier League look to wrap up their summer business

Leeds United have already had a busy end to the summer transfer window with two new signings confirmed on Thursday as Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both joined the club on permanent deals.

The pair have joined for undisclosed fees and both penned four-year deals at Elland Road running until the summer of 2027. The duo were the seventh and eighth summer signings with Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence already joining the club during the window.

There could yet be more movement in and out of Elland Road before the transfer deadline with the Whites also preparing for Saturday’s visit of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Ahead of a busy deadline day across the leagues, here’s they key information you need to keep track of any late business.

When does the window close?

The EFL window shuts at 11pm sharp on Friday night, in line with the Premier League. Any transfer applications submitted after 11pm will not be accepted.

The EFL states: “Any applications received on or after this time will be rejected as being out of time. Once the transfer window has closed, Clubs are only able to register an ‘Out of Registration’ player or an Emergency Loan Goalkeeper (in accordance with Regulation 58). “

When is the deadline for registering a player to play in the next round of games?

Teams must submit the relevant documents to the EFL before 12 noon on the day before their next fixture to have any new signing feature. So, if Leeds do complete any deadline day deals, all the paperwork must go to the Football League by 12pm for any prospective player to be in contention to face Sheffield Wednesday at 3pm on Saturday.

Any applications to register a player after 12pm will still be processed but the new signing will not be eligible to play for their new club until Sunday, September 3.

Are deal sheets used in the EFL?

Deal sheets are used in the Premier League but they are not currently in operation in the EFL. A deal sheet allows a club to confirm a deal has been reached in order to allow them to complete the required documentation.

For an 11pm deadline, a deal sheet must arrive fully completed between 9pm and 11pm which then gives clubs another two hours to complete the full paperwork. However, Leeds will not be able to make use of a deal sheet this year if they need to complete a late deal.