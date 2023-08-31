Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United seal eighth summer signing as international's arrival completes rapid double swoop

Leeds United have sealed their eighth signing of the summer with the arrival of another international midfielder completing a quick double swoop.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Aug 2023, 20:54 BST

Hot on the heels of Thursday’s arrival of Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen, Leeds have now signed Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara from Glasgow Rangers, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins the Whites for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £5m. Kamara has penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

Kamara becomes the club’s eighth arrival of the summer transfer window, following Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence and Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev through the Elland Road entrance.

