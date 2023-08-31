Leeds United face a Championship Yorkshire derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their next assignment – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Daniel Farke’s side recorded their first Championship victory of the new campaign through last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town in which new signing Joel Piroe scored on his debut in addition to returning pair Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra who also netted.

Farke then made six changes to his side for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at Salford City for which Piroe was cup-tied. After a 1-1 draw, Leeds were ultimately knocked out on penalties.

The Whites then announced the following day that they had completed a deal to sign 23-year-old right back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a season long-loan. Spence became the club’s sixth signing of a busy summer and his arrival was quickly followed by another in the shape of Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen the following day.

Gruev, 23, has joined the club on a four-year deal for a fee of around £5m and Leeds are now expected to add another midfielder to their ranks in Glen Kamara from Rangers.

The summer transfer window will finally close at 11pm on Friday night, after which Leeds will return to action on Saturday afternoon with an Elland Road showdown against the Owls. Wednesday have endured a miserable start to life back in the country’s second tier, sitting on zero points from four games.

Leeds would take themselves up to eight points from a possible 15 with a victory and this is the XI that we think will take to the field for the 3pm Yorkshire derby at LS11.

GK - Illan Meslier Karl Darlow replaced Meslier for Tuesday night's cup clash at Salford but Meslier has re-established himself as clear first choice custodian upon Daniel Farke's arrival at the club. The first of four changes, in for Darlow between the sticks.

RB - Luke Ayling Ayling was given the night off at Salford and new signing Djed Spence should be ready to roll but Ayling has been ever-present in Farke's league side so far and is wearing the captain's arm-band at present in the absence of injured skipper Liam Cooper. All things considered, with Spence having only joined on Tuesday, it would probably be a surprise at present if Ayling came out of the team and Spence might be forced to wait. The second change, but in for Leo Hjelde and not Jamie Shackleton who may be deployed elsewhere.

CB - Joe Rodon Like Ayling, Rodon was given the night off at Salford where he was an unused substitute but the Wales international Tottenham loanee looks sure to come back into the side against the Owls, probably in place of Charlie Cresswell who was given a start in Tuesday's cup tie. The third change, in for Cresswell.