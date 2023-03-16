The Spaniard will seek confirmation from the club’s medical staff before Saturday’s fixture with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the availability of striker duo Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno.

Bamford returned to the starting XI last weekend, finding the back of the net versus Brighton and Hove Albion after sitting out the 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge one week prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodrigo also made his first appearance since the 3-1 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley earlier this year when the Seagulls visited Elland Road last Saturday.

Patrick Bamford celebrates his goal against Brighton (Pic: Simon Davies)

Despite the pair’s apparent match-readiness, Gracia is still cautious about the duo’s injury history and consequently how long they will be able to feature for at Molineux, as well as in upcoming fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the West Midlands this weekend, Gracia said: “The last game as I told you after the game, I had to control a little bit the minutes that Patrick [Bamford] was on the pitch. The same way I did with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra because they are players coming [back] from different injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I saw [from] Patrick was good. He helped the team scoring a good goal, with good movements up front, giving chances for other players as well. I expect the best of him for the rest of the season,” the head coach added, laying down his expectation for Leeds’ No. 9.

Pressed on just how long Bamford and Rodrigo could play for against Julen Lopetegui’s side on Saturday, Gracia answered: “It's something I have to speak with the doctor [about] tomorrow. They are improving but in this moment I cannot tell you exactly their minutes.”

If Bamford is to fulfil Gracia’s hope, that he can perform at his best and in each available fixture between now and the end of the campaign, managing the forward’s minutes will be crucial. Bamford has lost much of the last two years through injury and has completed 90 minutes on just one occasion this season – away to Everton in a 1-0 defeat last month.