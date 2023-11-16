Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have gone into the international break on a high after three straight wins, narrowing the gap between themselves and the top three. Daniel Farke's men are now gearing up for a crucial run, with no further breaks until March.

Leeds are going to have to prove themselves as worthy automatic promotion contenders between now and the spring. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kent interest

Leeds are said to be interested in snapping up former Rangers winger Ryan Kent this January. Kent is currently with Fenerbahce, but TeamTalk claim the Turkish giants could make him available for loan in January, sparking interest from two English clubs.

Both the Whites and Bournemouth are said to be interested in securing a loan deal for the rest of the season, with Kent having enjoyed a superb spell at Ibrox previously.

Italy coach on Gnonto demotion

Italy Under-21 coach Carmine Nunziata will have Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto at his disposal for this month's international fixtures against San Marino and the Republic of Ireland.

“Gnonto is a great guy, who presented himself very well but I had no doubts about this," Nunziata said ahead of Italy's U21 Euro qualifier against San Marino on Thursday, November 16. "He likes to play football and I know he will do it with us too," the 56-year-old added.

Leeds shorted over tickets

Leeds fans have been shorted when it comes to their allocation for a fast-approaching away trip. For the December 12 clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, the Whites will receive just 2,000 tickets, and that's despite Sunderland having the biggest stadiums in the Championship, with a capacity of more than 48,000.

The EFL rules state: “The visiting club shall have the right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters (or such number as represents 10% of all tickets reserved or otherwise sold in advance, if less than 2,000).”