Leeds United fans have been shorted when it comes to their allocation for a fast-approaching away trip.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fans will already be getting excited for the festive fixtures as their team continues to apply pressure to the top two. Daniel Farke's men have cut the gap to the top two to just eight points over the last few weeks, and hopes are rising.

Though, the festive period will be particularly important, with Leeds needing to stick around through the coldest part of the season to ensure they are there by the time the climate begins to warm.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of the festive fixtures, Leeds fans will travel up and down the country, with away tickets often few and far between due to the loyal fanbase the Whites possess. It's for that reason large ticket allocations are welcomed by Leeds fans, but they will be shorted for a fast-approaching December clash.

For the December 12 clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, the Whites will receive just 2,000 tickets, and that's despite Sunderland having the biggest stadiums in the Championship, with a capacity of more than 48,000.

The EFL rules state: “The visiting club shall have the right to claim 2,000 tickets for use by its supporters (or such number as represents 10% of all tickets reserved or otherwise sold in advance, if less than 2,000).”

That doesn't mean that clubs have to cap away ticket sales at 2,000, and in bigger stadiums, more away tickets are usually handed out. It's for that reason many Leeds fans have hit back at the Black Cats on social media, and it will be interesting if Leeds give Sunderland supporters the same treatment for the return fixture.