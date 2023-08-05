Leeds United are now less than 24 hours away from kicking off their new season.

The Whites welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as they look to get their Championship campaign off to a good start. Though, injuries and a lack of new signings has left Daniel Farke with a limited squad to kick off the new campaign. More new signings will undoubtedly be required ahead of the window closing at the end of this month.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Cooper blow

Leeds are set to lose another key player, with Liam Cooper now set to follow the wave of players heading to Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

Journalist Abu Faisal has tweeted: “Scottish international Liam Cooper (31 years old), 180 cm tall, agreed in principle to move to the ranks of Al-Qadisiyah, and currently plays for the Leather United team. He is good at playing in the center of defense and left back, and it is considered a strong deal to support the back lines.”

Cooper has been with Leeds since 2014 and would have been a very useful player in the Championship. Whites fans will be praying this one doesn’t prove true.

Byran re-signs

Leeds have completed their third signing of the summer with a deal completed for former Whites defender Sam Byram.

The 29-year-old re-joined the Whites this summer to train after his contract at Norwich City expired and the full-back impressed in the pre-season friendlies against AS Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Hearts. Ahead of the new Championship season, Byram has now signed a one-year deal at Elland Road, penning terms until the summer of 2024.

Byram will again wear the number 25 shirt, the same number he wore during his previous spell with the club. The defender could also make his second debut for the Whites in Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, subject to EFL and FA approval.

James’ renewed excitement

Leeds winger Dan James is relishing the prospect of renewed competition at Elland Road and says it was always his intention to return to LS11 after a season-long loan at Fulham last season.

Speaking to the YEP following Leeds’ 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian last weekend, James said: “It’s been great [to be back]. I think we’ve been doing really well in pre-season. It’s been quite a short pre-season as well and I think we’ve shown what we’re about, especially today, with the way we want to control the ball, our counter-attacking, our counter-press.