Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Leeds United complete third summer signing with Cardiff City debut state of play

Leeds United have completed their third signing of the summer with a deal completed for former Whites defender Sam Byram.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST

The 29-year-old re-joined the Whites this summer to train after his contract at Norwich City expired and the full-back impressed in the pre-season friendlies against AS Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Hearts. Ahead of the new Championship season, Byram has now signed a one-year deal at Elland Road, penning terms until the summer of 2024.

Byram will again wear the number 25 shirt, the same number he wore during his previous spell with the club. The defender could also make his second debut for the Whites in Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, subject to EFL and FA approval.

Related topics:Cardiff CityElland RoadNorwich CityNottingham ForestEFL