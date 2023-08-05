Leeds United complete third summer signing with Cardiff City debut state of play
The 29-year-old re-joined the Whites this summer to train after his contract at Norwich City expired and the full-back impressed in the pre-season friendlies against AS Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Hearts. Ahead of the new Championship season, Byram has now signed a one-year deal at Elland Road, penning terms until the summer of 2024.
Byram will again wear the number 25 shirt, the same number he wore during his previous spell with the club. The defender could also make his second debut for the Whites in Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City at Elland Road, subject to EFL and FA approval.