Whites reportedly reject Jack Harrison bid

Leeds United have turned down an offer from Newcastle United for winger Jack Harrison, according to Football Insider.

After three seasons on loan from Manchester City at Elland Road, the 25-year-old’s West Yorkshire switch was made permanent last summer.

Harrison repaid the faith shown in him by ending the 2021/2022 season as the club’s second-top scorer, netting 10 Premier League goals as the Whites battled relegation.

Now, United are said to have batted away a bid from the Magpies for the forward.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Suncorp Stadium on July 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Aaronson eyes vital Crystal Palace gains

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson hopes a win in their final game of their pre-season tour of Australia will give the squad a huge boost.

The Whites performed well in their curtain raise against Brisbane Roar, claiming a 2-1 victory before falling on the wrong side of a 1-0 score-line against Aston Villa.

On Friday, United will face Palace before flying back to the UK – and Aaronson hopes his team-mates will board the plane with a spring in their step.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United controls the ball under pressure from Joshua Brindell-South of the Roar during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United at Cbus Super Stadium on July 14, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

"I think to get the win against Crystal Palace would be great for us, and it would bring the confidence up even more and I think the confidence is already high within the group," he said.

"We know the way we want to play so I think that if we execute we want to play in the game, I think the confidence will skyrocket."

Marsch hails latest addition

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Sonny Tufail Perkins of West Ham United is substituted on for their Premier League debut during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on January 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

New Leeds United signing Sonny Perkins has already impressed manager Jesse Marsch.

The 18-year-old was confirmed as a Whites player on Tuesday after he opted not to sign a professional contract at his former club West Ham United.

Initially, the highly rated forward will join up with Leeds Under-21s as they battle to restore their Premier League 2 Division One status after getting relegated in May.

Speaking from Australia, Marsch likes what he’s hearing about the young prospect.

"He's been at Thorp Arch training with our 21s and we've had really good feedback so far," Marsch said.

"So, I'm looking forward to getting back and getting to know him more and getting to work with him more on a daily basis.

“He's got qualities and [is an] explosive striker. I think he has flexibility in the positions he can play. He's an intelligent player.