The former West Ham teen and England youth international agreed terms with the Whites after turning down the offer of a first professional deal with the Hammers.

Perkins made senior appearances for David Moyes’ side last season but has opted for a new challenge, no doubt encouraged by the pathway afforded to the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood since signing two summers ago.

Head coach Jesse Marsch revealed Perkins had been training with Leeds following the expiry of his West Ham contract and has so far received ‘good feedback’ on the player.

“He’s been at Thorp Arch training with our 21s and we’ve had really good feedback so far. So, I’m looking forward to getting back and getting to know him more and getting to work with him more on a daily basis,” Marsch said whilst away on pre-season tour of Australia.

Asked what he knew of the youngster, Marsch replied: “He’s got qualities and [is an] explosive striker. I think he has flexibility in the positions he can play. He’s an intelligent player. We’re really excited to add him to our to our club.”

