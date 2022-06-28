Taylor parked his 'day job' last season once Mark Jackson was promoted to interim first team coach. Jackson was part of Jesse Marsch's small senior staff group, so Taylor stepped into the breach to take over the running of the Under 23s. This summer, however, Taylor will be back managing the loans and keeping tabs on anyone plying their trade with other clubs. It's a market Leeds are planning to use more extensively than during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure.

Alfie McCalmont, for one, is certain to spend the 2022/23 campaign getting match minutes elsewhere after two straight seasons in the EFL and loans have not yet been ruled out for Charlie Cresswell, Ian Poveda, Crysencio Summerville and Jamie Shackleton.

There are Championship clubs lined up and ready to take Cresswell temporarily and Leeds appear willing to allow the highly-rated centre-back to develop through regular football in the second tier. Poveda was just finding his feet at Blackburn last season when he got injured and needs more senior experience, Summerville was keen to go and play in January and Shackleton is expected to depart to the Championship too, on loan if not permanently.

Cody Drameh has returned for pre-season and will be given a look-in by Marsch, with the youngster's current plan seemingly to stay put and fight for minutes with Leeds after a successful loan at Cardiff City. Marsch's first glimpse of the young right-back came at the end of last season when he reported back to Thorp Arch to train, along with Poveda, instead of heading off early on holiday at the end of the Championship fixture list. It's not impossible to see Drameh going out again in search of regular game time but with both Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling presently injured, the 20-year-old is next in line at right-back after summer signing Rasmus Kristensen.

Kiko Casilla was also due back at the club on Monday and while his wages make a permanent move feel unlikely, another loan is possible should a settlement not be reached.

Leeds will also consider sending some of last season's Under 23s regulars out to the Football League this summer.

BBC Leeds have reported that Harrogate Town are interested in striker Max Dean, there are noises around League Two interest in Liam McCarron and the YEP understands that Stuart McKinstry is likely to sign a new deal at Elland Road and then go and play men's football. League Two side Hartlepool United are one of the 19-year-old's options. His fellow Scot, Paul Hartley, is manager at Victoria Park having moved from Cove Rangers earlier this month.

LOAN MOVE - Stuart McKinstry has a loan move to Hartlepool United among his options this summer as Leeds United plan to farm players out to develop them in the EFL. Pic: Getty

McKinstry has spent three years at Leeds since his move from boyhood club Motherwell and made his Premier League debut with a three-minute substitute appearance at Tottenham Hotspur last season under Marcelo Bielsa.