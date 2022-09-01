Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The immediate reaction to the Everton game was one of disappointment but reflecting on it, it's another point and an important one.

Coming back in the second half in the way we did was a great improvement on the first half and had we shown anything like the quality we produced against Chelsea, we would have put the game to bed. and picked up three points.

Performances, as we should well know, will fluctuate, yet we did not lose and we added to our points tally.

Everton made life difficult but it was always going to be that sort of game - Frank Lampard understands completely what it's like to play at Elland Road and with two points from four games coming to Elland Road, they were struggling. They came with the plan to deny us space and drop deep.

The first goal was an additional difficulty for us because then it was a bank of four and five across the middle as they waited to counter attack. That's where we need to be better, breaking sides down, but last season we really struggled in that regard and we might have lost that game.

What we do have now, though, is a new pair of difference makers in Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson.

From what I saw of Sinisterra in Oz, in training sessions and then cameos, I knew he had great balance and vision but wanted to see what his composure was like and if he could do in the Premier League what we've all watched him do on YouTube.

DIFFERENCE MAKER - Luis Sinisterra showed his game-changing ability with a superb goal against Everton, as Leeds United fought back to take a point. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

We saw a little of that in midweek with some fancy footwork and direct attacking play.

The goal in particular was superb. It showed his balance and ability to get that extra yard and space to play in and although his fitness level is around 60 minutes, I can imagine when he gets five or six games under his belt that he will be pretty special.

Aaronson, when he gets on the ball, turns and looks up, can play that pass or dribble past people and players like that are so vital, especially when facing a stubborn, organised, defensive team.

What is also absolutely vital is the addition of players who fit with Jesse Marsch's style. Last season he had to use what he found when he arrived, there was no transfer window to work in, and the style of play just wasn't pleasing on the eye. Defensively he was fine but going forward we would really struggle to see that identity. Comparing that to what we're seeing now, it's very different. Chalk and cheese, in fact.

All summer we've been hoping that our attacking play would be supplemented by yet another signing, but it hasn't happened just yet and the sight of a striker going down the tunnel was the last thing we wanted to see against Everton.

Already this season Patrick Bamford has missed games, Joe Gelhardt missed one with injury and now Rodrigo is out - but hopefully not for long.

We were struck down last season and we don't want to suffer the same fate this season, so the last day of the transfer window will be interesting.

It's also important that we get everyone back fit and firing. I thought Bamford looked sharp and gave us a reminder of what we've been missing. The way he brought the ball down, linked play and then got into dangerous positions to offer aerial presence, which is what we lacked earlier when we got into areas to cross only to see James Tarkowski and Conor Coady.

Like Marsch, I'm hoping and praying that Bamford is fit enough to start this weekend in London.

We've built a good platform with eight points and although there's certainly room for improvement, we've already shown we can hit the heights.

Eight points from 15 is a tally you would have taken before the season began and now we go into a pair of games against Brentford and Nottingham Forest where you think we can get points and build on our good start.Brentford, of course, brings back memories that are certainly still fresh in my mind. It comes up any time I talk to fans, too, because it was one heck of an experience. I'm not so sure it was a good one, the celebrations after the game were, but the build up and enduring the 90-plus minutes was a tough ask.