Leeds United news: Whites-linked international agrees to join Premier League rivals as Marsch hails Bamford decision
Leeds United are preparing to face Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday – here are Tuesday’s key headlines.
Whites-linked international agrees to join Premier League rivals
Former Leeds United target Matheus Nunes has agreed to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Portuguese sport newspaper Record.
Liverpool and West Ham have also both shown interest in the Portuguese midfielder, who has earned eight caps since making his international debut in October 2021.
At Sporting CP last season, Nunes made five goal contributions across 33 Primeira Liga appearances and also played in the Champions League.
The 23-year-old is reportedly set to arrive at Molineux for a club record-breaking fee of £38m.
Young Whites held by Norwich City
Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City in a Premier League 2 Division 2 clash on Monday afternoon.
Mateo Joseph brought his season total to five goals when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but United’s lead was short-lived as City hit back through Abu Kamara just moments later.
After the break, Crysencio Summerville set up summer signing Sonny Perkins to put Leeds ahead before Kamara struck again to level the scores.
The Whites’ efforts to find a winner culminated in Summerville’s stoppage-time header rebounding off the cross bar.
Marsch hails Patrick Bamford decision
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has praised Patrick Bamford’s request to be substituted during the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday.
The England international missed out on large parts of last season with a series of injuries to his ankle, hamstring and foot.
With Liam Cooper sidelined with an achilles issue, Bamford has assumed the position of stand-in captain for the opening games of the Premier League season.
But he was forced to surrender the armband on Saturday as he was pulled off in the 28th minute after he began to move awkwardly.
Whites boss Marsch said his withdrawal was to be expected and praised the striker’s honesty.
"It's the reality and again, we've even tried in the week to modify his load and to make sure he's been feeling great, but it's obvious that when you're out for so long that there's going to be little things that pop up,” Marsch said.
"What I'm most pleased with is that he was honest with us and made the decision that it just wasn't right.
"Maybe we could have made the decision not to play him but he felt good and in the end we have to manage him appropriately."