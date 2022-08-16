Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites-linked international agrees to join Premier League rivals

Former Leeds United target Matheus Nunes has agreed to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Portuguese sport newspaper Record.

Liverpool and West Ham have also both shown interest in the Portuguese midfielder, who has earned eight caps since making his international debut in October 2021.

At Sporting CP last season, Nunes made five goal contributions across 33 Primeira Liga appearances and also played in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old is reportedly set to arrive at Molineux for a club record-breaking fee of £38m.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Matheus Nunes of Portugal in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Portugal and North Macedonia at Estadio do Dragao on March 29, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Young Whites held by Norwich City

Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City in a Premier League 2 Division 2 clash on Monday afternoon.

Mateo Joseph brought his season total to five goals when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but United’s lead was short-lived as City hit back through Abu Kamara just moments later.

After the break, Crysencio Summerville set up summer signing Sonny Perkins to put Leeds ahead before Kamara struck again to level the scores.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Whites’ efforts to find a winner culminated in Summerville’s stoppage-time header rebounding off the cross bar.

Marsch hails Patrick Bamford decision

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has praised Patrick Bamford’s request to be substituted during the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United interacts with Daniel James of Leeds United after being substituted off during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leeds United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The England international missed out on large parts of last season with a series of injuries to his ankle, hamstring and foot.

With Liam Cooper sidelined with an achilles issue, Bamford has assumed the position of stand-in captain for the opening games of the Premier League season.

But he was forced to surrender the armband on Saturday as he was pulled off in the 28th minute after he began to move awkwardly.

Whites boss Marsch said his withdrawal was to be expected and praised the striker’s honesty.

"It's the reality and again, we've even tried in the week to modify his load and to make sure he's been feeling great, but it's obvious that when you're out for so long that there's going to be little things that pop up,” Marsch said.

"What I'm most pleased with is that he was honest with us and made the decision that it just wasn't right.