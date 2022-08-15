The price of football shirts has increased over recent years.
Merchandise is a huge source of revenue for football clubs and due to the rapid growth of the Premier League, teams have been upping the price tag of jerseys to further boost funds.
This is causing some controversy nowadays, especially with the cost of living crisis currently in this country.
Leeds United’s home shirt isn’t on sale yet but fans will be able to get their hands on it at the end of August according to their official club website.
Their away top is available now and costs £65.
Here is how the Whites’ price of a standard adult shirt compares to the rest of the league, without names, numbers or badges, starting with the cheapest...
1. Brentford
£49
Brentford have the cheapest shirt in the division and have made sure it has stayed below £50.
2. Southampton
£55
3. Wolves
£55
4. Crystal Palace
£55
5. Bournemouth
£55
6. Brighton
£55
7. Nottingham Forest
£59.50
The new boys are yet to have a sponsor on their shirt.
8. Everton
£60
9. Leicester
£63
10. Newcastle
£65
11. Aston Villa
£65
12. West Ham
£65
13. Leeds
£65
Leeds’ shirt is the same price as Newcastle, Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds.
14. Liverpool
£69.95
15. Arsenal
£70
16. Fulham
£70
17. Man City
£70
18. Man Utd
£70
19. Chelsea
£74.95
1. Spurs
£75
Spurs have the most expensive shirt in the Premier League.