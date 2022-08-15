Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The price of football shirts has increased over recent years.

Merchandise is a huge source of revenue for football clubs and due to the rapid growth of the Premier League, teams have been upping the price tag of jerseys to further boost funds.

This is causing some controversy nowadays, especially with the cost of living crisis currently in this country.

Leeds United’s home shirt isn’t on sale yet but fans will be able to get their hands on it at the end of August according to their official club website.

Their away top is available now and costs £65.

Here is how the Whites’ price of a standard adult shirt compares to the rest of the league, without names, numbers or badges, starting with the cheapest...

1. Brentford

£49

Brentford have the cheapest shirt in the division and have made sure it has stayed below £50.

Price of replica shirt has risen 14% from £42.99 over a five year period.

2. Southampton

£55

3. Wolves

£55

4. Crystal Palace

£55

5. Bournemouth

£55

6. Brighton

£55

7. Nottingham Forest

£59.50

The new boys are yet to have a sponsor on their shirt.

8. Everton

£60

9. Leicester

£63

10. Newcastle

£65

Newcastle defenders Fabian Schar (l) and Dan Burn share a joke during the Pre Season friendly match between Newcastle United and Atalanta at St James' Park on July 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

11. Aston Villa

£65

12. West Ham

£65

13. Leeds

£65

14. Liverpool

£69.95

Liverpool have completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m, with the Uruguay striker signing a six-year contract. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

15. Arsenal

£70

16. Fulham

£70

17. Man City

£70

18. Man Utd

£70

19. Chelsea

£74.95

1. Spurs

£75