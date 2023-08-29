All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites take on Salford City.

Leeds United return to action on Tuesday night when they face Salford City in the Carabao Cup.

The Whites saw off Ipswich Town away from home over the weekend to claim their first Championship win of the campaign, and they are now looking to build on that victory with a cup win away from home. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke and his recruitment staff will be working to get deals over the line ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Sinisterra links

Leeds could still lose one of their star men in Luis Sinisterra before the deadline.

According to O Jogo, there is interest from Sporting CP, with the Portuguese club keen to make attacking additions before the window slams shut. It’s claimed Sinisterra is one of the players on their list as they search frantically late in the window.

Mikkel Damsgaard is the other main winger on their list, while it reamains to be seen if Leeds would do a deal late in the window. The fee would have to be a significant one for the big-money signing.

Gnonto boost

Gnonto has dominated headlines this summer after pushing for an exit in recent weeks, leading to his exclusion from first-team training sessions by Daniel Farke. Though, all has been forgiven since then, with the Italy international apologising ahead of returning to the team with an inspired performance against Ipswich Town over the weekend, helping Leeds secure their first Championship win of the season.

There has been interest in the youngster this summer, but Leeds have been reluctant to sell, aware of the quality Gnonto can offer this season, while they are also well aware of the potential he holds.

Gnonto has attracted interest from one Premier League club in particular, with Everton reportedly chasing him throughout this summer. But with Leeds standing firm, it seems the Merseyside club have gone elsewhere to fill their attacking void.

Everton have now confirmed the signing of Udinese forward Beto, who scored 11 goals in 28 league appearances for the Italian club during a loan spell last season, on an undisclosed fee.

Tanaka injury update

Leeds-linked Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka pulled out of Fortuna Dusseldorf training on Tuesday morning after injuring his knee.

Tanaka has picked up a knock

According to local reports in the German city of Dusseldorf, Tanaka withdrew from team training with a knee problem on Tuesday.

It follows claims over the weekend that Leeds had identified the Japan midfielder as a potential signing late in the transfer window, following Tyler Adams’ departure for AFC Bournemouth.

Despite his withdrawal from training, Fortuna Dusseldorf have moved swiftly to confirm after examination by the club’s medical staff that Tanaka has been cleared to participate in Wednesday’s session.