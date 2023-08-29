Leeds United-linked Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka pulled out of Fortuna Dusseldorf training on Tuesday morning after injuring his knee.

According to local reports in the German city of Dusseldorf, Tanaka withdrew from team training with a knee problem on Tuesday.

It follows claims over the weekend that Leeds had identified the Japan midfielder as a potential signing late in the transfer window, following Tyler Adams’ departure for AFC Bournemouth.

Despite his withdrawal from training, Fortuna Dusseldorf have moved swiftly to confirm after examination by the club’s medical staff that Tanaka has been cleared to participate in Wednesday’s session.

It is believed the 24-year-old has escaped any transfer-jeopardising damage.

The Rheinische Post reported after a training pitch clash with teammate Felix Klaus: “...the Japanese international immediately grabbed his right leg, collapsed to the ground and was treated by the coaches. A little later he hobbled into the dressing room, bandaged.”

Fortuna Dusseldorf’s official Twitter account responded to concerns by sharing an update on Tuesday afternoon: “After shock, chaos and worry, I have the all-clear for you. Ao Tanaka can take part in team training again tomorrow after his collision in training today. There is no structural injury.”

Tanaka suffered medial collateral ligament damage towards the end of last season, missing Dusseldorf’s final seven league games of the 2. Bundesliga season and Japan’s summer international victories over El Salvador and Peru.

The player has since recovered fully, featuring in four of the second tier German outfit’s fixtures of 2023/24 so far.

Tanaka and sporting director Klaus Allofs are said to be on the same page with regards to the player’s future, with Dusseldorf hoping to make a sale this summer and the player keen to move on.

“Tanaka has become the hope for Fortuna. However, less on the pitch than on the transfer market. Because at Fortuna they hope to make real money with the 24-year-old,” the Rheinische Post report.

“Tanaka had signaled to the club management weeks ago that he absolutely wanted to leave Düsseldorf. And also sports director Klaus Allofs was hoping for a departure.”

Should Leeds’ reported interest progress to the stage where a medical is arranged, United’s staff would assess whether the Japan international’s knee issues.