'Massive': Daniel Farke on Leeds United feat, Salford City cup clash and Championship must

Daniel Farke admits his eighth week at Leeds United was a particularly good one – but that focus now very quickly turns to Salford City and a clear league must.

Farke is now nearly two months into his tenure as Whites manager which has featured a host of first team exits following last season’s relegation but particularly big boosts in his eighth week at the helm.

Leeds completed their fifth signing of the summer on Thursday as striker Joel Piroe sealed a switch from Swansea City as part of a week in which star men Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto were also both reintegrated back into the Whites first team squad.

Piroe, Sinisterra and Gnonto then all found the back of the net in Saturday’s Championship clash at early leaders Ipswich Town who were condemned to a 4-3 defeat as record Leeds signing Georginio Rutter also bagged his first goal for the club in United’s first league win of the new campaign.

UP AND RUNING: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke during Saturday's Championship victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Newly-promoted Ipswich had gone 21 games without defeat and Farke admits the victory capped a welcome good week as part of a bumpy summer at Elland Road.

Farke, though, immediately delivered a message about the Championship must of continually keeping going and the hard work required this week ahead of tomorrow night’s second round Carabao Cup clash at Salford before Saturday’s league hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

"In the Championship you can't allow yourself to celebrate too long,” said the Whites boss to LUTV.

"This league is relentless, you have to keep going. We are happy with the win, it's good for confidence, also good for the mood, good for the table, for our rhythm. But we have to keep going. It's a busy week with the cup game and then also the next home game next Saturday. I want to keep going but it's definitely a good feeling to travel back home with three points."

Pressed on already having had to face several tough weeks at Leeds since his arrival at the club – but if this last one was a good one – Farke admitted: "Yes, definitely because some quality players are back in the mix. Also Joel Piroe was a really good signing, three points and we must not forget we have played against a side who in 21 competitive games in a row were unbeaten.

"Let's be honest, they were the team of the moment, top of the league and to win there with four away goals feels really good and massive.