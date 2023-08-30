Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United news: Whites forward ‘closes in’ on move amid fresh injury blow

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the Whites look to bounce back from a surprise cup defeat.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 30th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday as they look to bounce back from a surprise cup defeat.

The Whites suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and they will now switch attention back to Championship football. Though, Friday’s transfer deadline comes before then, and we could yet see more incomings and outgoings before that point.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Greenwood exit

Leeds are said to be close to offloading Sam Greenwood ahead of the deadline.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of the forward on a loan deal. Greenwood featured for Leeds on Tuesday night, coming close with a free-kick in the dying moments, hitting the bar. The 21-year-old has little chance of featuring regularly amid the signing of Joel Piroe, and with Patrick Bamford still to come back.

He now looks set to get valuable Championship experience with Middlesbrough, who will hold playoff ambitions after losing in the semi-finals of the playoffs last season.

James injury

Leeds winger Dan James will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a groin issue, according to Wales boss Rob Page.

The Welsh international head coach has left James out of his upcoming squad for their European Championships qualifier with Latvia, as well as the friendly versus South Korea due to take place next month.

Page confirmed he had seen the scan taken of James’ injury suffered at Leeds and has decided there is a slim chance he would have been able to feature in the September 11 international fixture against Latvia.

It is the first time since James’ senior Wales debut in 2018 that he has been omitted from the national team squad, although there is every expectation he will return to the fold for games in October with Gibraltar and Croatia.

Spence confirmed

United have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence on a season-long loan.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The Whites have sealed the 23-year-old’s signing with days remaining of the summer transfer window as Spence joins up with fellow Spurs loanee Joe Rodon at Elland Road.

Tottenham are understood to have been keen to send the defender out on loan this season with new manager Ange Postecoglou prioritising other members in his squad for his style of play.

Leeds have subsequently become the beneficiary, landing former EFL and PFA Championship Team of the Year inductee Spence on what is believed to be a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy.

