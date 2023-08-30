Leeds United winger Dan James will be sidelined for up to three weeks with a groin issue, according to Wales boss Rob Page.

The Welsh international head coach has left James out of his upcoming squad for their European Championships qualifier with Latvia, as well as the friendly versus South Korea due to take place next month.

Page confirmed he had seen the scan taken of James’ injury suffered at Leeds and has decided there is a slim chance he would have been able to feature in the September 11 international fixture against Latvia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time since James’ senior Wales debut in 2018 that he has been omitted from the national team squad, although there is every expectation he will return to the fold for games in October with Gibraltar and Croatia.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United interacts with teammate Daniel James during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Leeds United winger James has been sidelined with an adductor injury and misses the crunch clash in Riga on September 11, as well as the Cardiff friendly against South Korea four days earlier,” a PA report read on Wednesday morning.

“The 45-times capped James has been a regular since making his debut in 2018, starting 34 consecutive competitive games before the run came to an end last November.”

James has missed Leeds’ last two fixtures against Ipswich Town and Salford City with the adductor problem.