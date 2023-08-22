All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as Daniel Farke attempts to lead the Whites to their first league win of the season.

Leeds United now turn their attention to IpswichTown as they continue their search for a first Championship win of the season.

Daniel Farke’s men have drawn two and lost one so far, and much of the attention has surrounded the lack of incomings at Elland Road, with Farke having been left with a thin squad. Leeds are now fully focused on getting new players in, and they are going to need a number of new signings if they are to set up a promotion campaign between now and January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Archer claims

Leeds are said to be one of the ‘favourites’ to land Aston Villa star Cameron Archer.

The Whites are searching for a striker as they look to replace Rodrigo Moreno, while Patrick Bamford has struggled with injury. Archer is said to be an option after an impressive spell on loan with Middlesbrough last term. According to Football League World, Leeds and Sheffield United are leading the race to land Archer.

That’s despite claims that Villa want as much as £20million for the forward this summer, a fee Leeds are unlikely to pay, being a Championship club.

Gray praise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ayling has hailed the rapid transformation of a Archie Gray and made a confident prediction about his future.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports after Leeds’ draw with West Brom, Ayling was full of praise for the teenager, shedding light on the midfielder’s physical development over the past year upon his recover from injury and declaring his confidence about the “great things” that lie in store longer term.

“It’s huge for us,” said Ayling, asked how impressed he was with the maturity that Gray was showing. “We have lost a lot of players this summer and for somebody like Archie who was out for a lot of last year to come in, he worked so hard in the gym.

“He came back from pre-season like a new man. His leg’s were like a man’s legs, He has come back with a man’s body and to play four games in such a short notice at Championship level is brilliant. But he’s got a great head on his shoulders, he has got a great family around him and I am sure he has got great things ahead of him.”

Buananotte chase

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a proposed loan move for attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, according to reports.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls on January 1 and went on to make 13 Premier League appearances for the club - scoring his only goal in a 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

He joined Brighton for around £10m from Rosari Central after making 34 appearances and scoring four goals for the top-flight Argentinian club.