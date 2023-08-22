Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has been speaking about the ‘worry’ he has over his former side.

It has been a less than ideal start to the season for the Whites, who have failed to win any of their first three games, most recently drawing at home with West Brom. There have been flashes of quality, but Daniel Farke and his men are clearly restricted by the lack of options within the squad, while the gelling process has not been an easy one for the few new players.

Leeds have allowed several players to leave while incomings have been few and far between in comparison, with more signings likely in the next week or so.

In the meantime, former striker Beckford has been speaking to Sky Sports, and he has highlighted the ‘worry’ over the transfer situation at Elland Road, even if there is a good explanation.

“Performance wise, not terrible. There’s naturally going to be a transitional period where things don’t necessarily go their way,” he said.

“You look at all of the players that have left, if you include Tyler Adams in there it makes 13 outgoings and only four incomings. From the outside looking it, it does look like it’s a bit of a worry and a bit unorganised. But, from the inside looking out, it’s a little bit clearer. There’s a reason why all of those players have had to leave in the first place.

“They’ve had choices, whether they wanted to stay or wanted to go. However, they’ve taken up those options and now it’s down to the club, who are making lots of progress behind the scenes, to make the right acquisitions.