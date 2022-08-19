Leeds United news: Whites 'bid' for Wilfried Gnonto, Bamford out for Chelsea game

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites ‘bid’ for Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds United have tabled a £3.3m bid for FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto, according to Francesco Guerrieri.

The 18-year-old Inter Milan academy product has been identified as a possible back up for Patrick Bamford, who is currently suffering from a groin injury.

Last season, Gnonto bagged eight goals and three assists across 33 appearances in the Super League, Switzerland’s top flight.

Zurich are said to have set an asking price of £6.75m, with talks reportedly ongoing between the two clubs.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Borussia Park Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Bamford out for Chelsea game

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that he will miss the Whites’ Premier League clash against Chelsea this weekend.

The Whites’ number 9 was limited to just nine league appearances last season as he battled a series of significant injuries.

Against Wolves on the opening day, Bamford came through 84 minutes unscathed before being substituted inside half an hour against Southampton last weekend.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Leeds United podcast, the England international revealed a fresh injury.

"I've got a slight groin injury, so I'll probably miss, maybe the Chelsea game,” Bamford said.

“But I think it's just part and parcel of kind of coming back. Obviously I barely played last year, and barely trained actually as well.

"I reckon the amount of times I've trained from when I first got injured to end the season with probably less than 10 – like actually with the team, was basically like a whole year out - so I think it's just getting used to it again until Saturday when I just felt it a little bit, I was feeling alright.”

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United reacts after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leeds United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Former Whites defender makes season prediction

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo is forecasting a much more comfortable season for his former side.

Last term, United came dangerously close to losing their hard-earned Premier League status as the relegation battle came down to the final day.

Jesse Marsch’s side have made a strong start to the 2022/2023 season and currently sit in sixth place with four points.

Dorigo notes the big difference between the two campaigns as he makes a prediction for the final table.

"We look a threat going forward,” Dorigo said.

"For much of last season, certainly when Jesse came in, he had to shore the goals up but going forward I couldn't see that.

"Now I can see it clearly and I just think we will get better and better.