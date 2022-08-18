Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United finishing position and points tally after unbeaten start

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch’s side began the new campaign with a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves which was followed by Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton.

The Whites led 2-0 with 18 minutes remaining, putting themselves on course to take six points out of six and victory at St Mary’s would have left the Whites third.

But the four-point haul still has Leeds sat sixth in the very early Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea at Elland Road.

UP AND RUNNING: Rodrigo, right, is congratulated by Whites team mate Rasmus Kristensen after putting Leeds United 1-0 up at Southampton. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Following the first two games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Here, the YEP runs through their new and updated predicted final finishing positions, where Leeds feature and how many points each side is predicted to amass.

1st: Manchester City

Predicted points tally: 87

2nd: Liverpool

Predicted points tally: 76

3rd: Chelsea

Predicted points tally: 72

4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted points tally: 68

5th: Arsenal

Predicted points tally: 66

6th: Brighton

Predicted points tally: 56

7th: Aston Villa

Predicted points tally: 53

8th: Manchester United

Predicted points tally: 51

9th: Brentford

Predicted points tally: 51

10th: Newcastle United

Predicted points tally: 49

11th: Crystal Palace

Predicted points tally: 49

12th: Leicester City

Predicted points tally: 48

13th: West Ham United

Predicted points tally: 46

14th: Wolves

Predicted points tally: 44

15th: Leeds United

Predicted points tally: 42

16th: Everton

Predicted points tally: 40

17th: Fulham

Predicted points tally: 39

18th: Southampton (relegated)

Predicted points tally: 39

19th: Bournemouth (relegated)

Predicted points tally: 37

20th: Nottingham Forest (relegated)