Supercomputer predicts new Leeds United finishing position and points tally after unbeaten start
Leeds United are unbeaten after two games of the new season – and a supercomputer has delivered a fresh verdict on where the Whites are predicted to finish.
Jesse Marsch’s side began the new campaign with a 2-1 victory at home to Wolves which was followed by Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton.
The Whites led 2-0 with 18 minutes remaining, putting themselves on course to take six points out of six and victory at St Mary’s would have left the Whites third.
But the four-point haul still has Leeds sat sixth in the very early Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea at Elland Road.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United news: Opening striker ‘bid submitted’ as Chelsea suffer double injury blow
-
2
Leeds United see ‘bid rejected’ for starlet as rivals ‘submit £18m offer’ for striker ‘target’
-
3
‘Excellent’ - Leeds United player hailed as deal agreed
-
4
Fresh Leeds United injury list and return date info as striker pictured at local kickaround
-
5
Jesse Marsch shares Leeds United medical team's Patrick Bamford injury prevention plan
Following the first two games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.
Here, the YEP runs through their new and updated predicted final finishing positions, where Leeds feature and how many points each side is predicted to amass.
1st: Manchester City
Predicted points tally: 87
2nd: Liverpool
Predicted points tally: 76
3rd: Chelsea
Predicted points tally: 72
4th: Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted points tally: 68
5th: Arsenal
Predicted points tally: 66
6th: Brighton
Predicted points tally: 56
7th: Aston Villa
Predicted points tally: 53
8th: Manchester United
Predicted points tally: 51
9th: Brentford
Predicted points tally: 51
10th: Newcastle United
Predicted points tally: 49
11th: Crystal Palace
Predicted points tally: 49
12th: Leicester City
Predicted points tally: 48
13th: West Ham United
Predicted points tally: 46
14th: Wolves
Predicted points tally: 44
15th: Leeds United
Predicted points tally: 42
16th: Everton
Predicted points tally: 40
17th: Fulham
Predicted points tally: 39
18th: Southampton (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 39
19th: Bournemouth (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 37
20th: Nottingham Forest (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 35