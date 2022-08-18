Whites hero makes Leeds United finish prediction and hails team boost from training insight

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds only secured their Premier League status on the final day of last season with victory at Brentford after American coach Marsch had been brought in following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February.

United, though, have now started the new season by taking four points out of a possible six and former Whites left back Dorigo has no worries about his former side becoming involved in another relegation battle.

Dorigo also says he is particularly encouraged by what he has seen from new winger signing Luis Sinisterra who made his Whites debut as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Southampton in which the Whites led 2-0 with 18 minutes left.

THUMBS UP: For new Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra, above, from Tony Dorigo. Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images.

Colombian international Sinisterra was returning after suffering a hamstring injury during last month's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Australia.

Sinisterra missed the opening day 2-1 win at home to Wolves and Leeds still have the likes of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee to return from injury.

"We've still got players to come back," Dorigo told the YEP.

"Sinisterra just came on for a few minutes at Southampton but I already really like the look of him from what I have seen in training and pre-season games.

"He's not had many minutes but I think there's a player there and the understanding is clearly there.

"We look a threat going forward.

"For much of last season, certainly when Jesse came in, he had to shore the goals up but going forward I couldn't see that.

"Now I can see it clearly and I just think we will get better and better.

"I still haven't changed my mind on where I think we will end up but I think we'll be comfortable in 13th or something like that - 13th or 14th.

"Four points from six is a very good start. I just feel I'd like six! I'm being greedy."