Leeds United welcomed their third signing of the summer to West Yorkshire earlier this week with Sebastiaan Bornauw’s £5million move from Wolfsburg confirmed on Tuesday. The 26-year-old defender signed a four-year contract to follow Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol through the door.

So far, Leeds’ transfer window has been steady without blowing anyone out the water, but Elland Road chiefs are expected to kick things up a notch in the coming weeks. Some of their Premier League rivals are wasting no time, however, with a raft of huge signings already confirmed - including those involving known Whites’ targets.

So far, Transfermarkt calculates that over £904m has been forked out by the Premier League’s 20 teams. Take a look below to see where Leeds’ summer spending compares to their 2025/26 rivals.

3 . Newcastle United - £0 Signed so far: N/A | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Nottingham Forest - £0 Signed so far: N/A | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Arsenal - £5.02m Signed so far: Kepa Arrizabalaga | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Aston Villa - £6.03m Signed so far: Yasin Ozcan | Getty Images Photo Sales