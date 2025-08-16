Leeds United confirmed their eighth summer signing on Friday with Dominic Calvert-Lewin putting pen to paper on a three-year contract - and they are not done yet. Daniel Farke refused to rule out the addition of a third striker arrival in his pre-Everton press conference while further stressing the need for reinforcements out wide.

“There is no doubt we need reinforcements, especially in the offence,” Farke said. “Dominic can’t be the only step. We are on a good path, prepared for the first games and I hope when the transfer window is over we have a squad who is capable of fighting for being the first team who breaks this curse because we have one clear target to stay in this league.”

With two-and-a-half weeks of the summer window remaining, links to such attacking players continue to emerge and Leeds might also be minded to strengthen at No.10, while full-back cover remains a priority. Below, the YEP takes a look at how Farke’s team could look this season if those targets are signed.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . CDM: Ethan Ampadu Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Getty Images Photo Sales